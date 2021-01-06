A new event will add Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity spirits to Smash Bros. Ultimate

You're watching Advertisements

The official Japanese Super Smash Bros. Twitter account has revealed that spirits from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be coming to Ultimate via an in-game event. The event is set to commence on January 8 and will include spirits of Impa, Terrako and Sooga.

It's unclear at this point, however, whether the spirits will be obtainable exclusively within this event or whether they can be purchased from the store afterwards. Previously, Ultimate offered exclusive spirits for owners of Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! and later these were made available within future events, so there is some hope there!

If you're unaware, spirits come in both primary and support forms and can be equipped to your fighter to boost their stats and give them all new abilities.

