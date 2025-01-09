A new era in robot vacuum cleaners: Legs, arms, and more

HQ

In a major leap forward for robotic cleaning, Dreame has unveiled at CES 2025 a new vacuum cleaner that combines both arms and legs, marking a breakthrough in home technology. This innovative vacuum is designed not only to climb obstacles but also to pick up larger items, from stray toys to even a men's shoe size 42, weighing up to 500 grams.

This model, which is expected to launch soon, brings a significant improvement over previous models like Dreame's X50 Ultra. It's the first of its kind to have both the mobility to traverse your home and the strength to handle bigger messes. It's clear that this tech is pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible in home cleaning.

Are you ready for a vacuum that can move and grab things all on its own? Would you trust it with your messes?