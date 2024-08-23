A new entry in the Tokyo Xtreme Racer is on the way

The beloved retro racing franchise Tokyo Xtreme Racer is back and better than ever.

Announced via a teaser trailer, the urban racing game is making its return to a non-mobile platform after 18 years, so fans of the originals are sure to be clamouring for its comeback.

HQ

The Steam page for the game is already live, so those eager to return to its moonlit streets can wishlist the game right away. It'll be interesting to see if, when taken out of its grungy, bass-pumpy origins from the golden age of PS2 gaming, the franchise still has what it takes to excite, amaze, and conjure that Fast & Furious-esque atmosphere that players loved.