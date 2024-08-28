A new entry in the Rune Factory franchise is on the way

Returning to the Nintendo Switch with a new entry in Spring 2025, the Rune Factory franchise is an action RPG and life simulation paragon.

Now, for the first time in the series' history, a mainline entry is set in the eastern land of Azuma, a place thrown into chaos by a disaster known as the celestial collapse.

In Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, players will take on the role of an earth dancer, travelling throughout the land to restore their memories, as well as revive the six gods who are integral to bringing nature back.

Guided by Woolby, an adorable descendant of the dragon god, players will take on the role of either Subaru or Kaguya in this land where runes have ceased to exist and will battle against both blighted foes and invasive forces throughout their journey, assisting people and settlements wherever they go.

Gather your allies and discover the truth behind your dragon pact in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2025.