A new entry in the beloved Coffee Talk franchise is on the way

Coffee Talk, the part barista simulation, part visual novel game is coming back with a new entry for the Nintendo Switch.

Coffee Talk Tokyo sees the game heading to the neon streets of the world's largest city, and bringing all of the warming, heartfelt characters and stories that the franchise is known for.

Nestled in the back alleys of the city of paper and steel's backstreets, encounter semi-mythical customers in an imagined Tokyo 2025 setting.

If you're a fan of the series, expect everything you love with a sleek new twist, combining cultural reverence with hope for the future.

Coffee Talk Tokyo comes from Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide, and releases on Nintendo Switch in 2025.