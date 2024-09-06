A new entry in the Backrooms lore is coming later today

The Backrooms, the massively popular liminal horror series from YouTuber Kane Pixels, real name Kane Parsons, is getting another instalment tonight.

Initially run as an independent project, as its popularity has grown the Backrooms series has adapted and become more elaborate, of course meaning that releases are less frequent.

This is why already, over nine hours until it premieres at the time of writing, upwards of 1000 people are waiting for the premiere of Backrooms - Found Footage #3 on Kane's YouTube channel.

Parsons is truly onto a winner with the IP, as he's been picked up by A24 and James Wan's Atomic Monster (according to Polygon) to direct and write a feature film set in the universe.

You can watch the latest instalment of The Backrooms here at 11PM BST today.