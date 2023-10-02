A new Elder Scrolls has unexpectedly arrived

HQ

We've been waiting forever for the sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and we'll probably have to wait a lot longer. The awaited sixth instalment in Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series won't appear for a number of years, but if the desire for a new game is huge, The Elder Scrolls: Castles might be a small, small consolation.

The game has been released in an "early access" state on Google Play and reminds a lot of Fallout Shelter from 2015, at least in terms of visuals. In the game, you have to take care of a castle and the images show some role-playing in the form of choices you seem to make as a king and also contain battles.

We have collected some images below and wonder if this arouses any curiosity?