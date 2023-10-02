Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A new Elder Scrolls has unexpectedly arrived

It's a mobile game on Google Play.

We've been waiting forever for the sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and we'll probably have to wait a lot longer. The awaited sixth instalment in Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series won't appear for a number of years, but if the desire for a new game is huge, The Elder Scrolls: Castles might be a small, small consolation.

The game has been released in an "early access" state on Google Play and reminds a lot of Fallout Shelter from 2015, at least in terms of visuals. In the game, you have to take care of a castle and the images show some role-playing in the form of choices you seem to make as a king and also contain battles.

We have collected some images below and wonder if this arouses any curiosity?

