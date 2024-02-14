A new E3 replacement seemingly rears its head

HQ

E3 may be gone for good, but that only means that other companies will be trying to fill the gap left by ReedPop's most famous gaming event. Summer Games Fest has tried to be that replacement, but has often fallen short of truly feeling like a must-watch event.

IGN is looking to make its own E3 replacement in what it's calling IGN Live. The event will be hosted in Los Angeles, take up three days, and promises to host figures from gaming, entertainment, and more.

Sound familiar? It seems that now E3 really isn't coming back, there's a gap in the market, at least to IGN. Do you think IGN Live could pick up where Summer Games Fest has failed and be the real E3 replacer?