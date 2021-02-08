A new documentary looking back on the history of Nintendo will premiere on March 1

You're watching Advertisements

If you're looking for something video-game related to sit down and watch during those boring and long nights in the pandemic, then we have something for you. Playing with Power: The Nintendo Story is a new five-part documentary series that explores the Big N's illustrious history. It's set to premiere on March 1, 2021 on Crackle and will feature interviews from industry veterans such as Reggie Fils-Aime, Phil Spencer, and Wil Wheaton.

Commenting on the project, writer and director Jeremy Snead said: "Producing and directing Playing with Power has been a lifelong ambition of mine as an artist, gamer and filmmaker. To see my show not only come to life with such loving care through my team and I's efforts but to also have the opportunity to partner with such a talented and experienced team like Screen Media and Crackle to release the series to the public has just been a dream come true."

All five episodes are set to premiere on the service on the aforementioned date of March 1. Are you looking forward to checking them out once they premiere?

