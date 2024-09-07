A new documentary is coming about Jimi Hendrix

Legendary rock star Jimi Hendrix's estate has given permission for a feature documentary to be made about the icon's time spent in London.

Coming from Network Entertainment, Jimi will be directed by Emmy nominee Bao Nguyen - known for The Greatest Night in Pop - and chronicles Hendrix's origin story and rise to stardom.

Nguyen said: "Telling the story of Jimi Hendrix during his pivotal years in London is both a profound honour and a unique responsibility.

"London has always been a city that inspires me. Having lived there, I felt a deep connection to its creative energy, much like Jimi did when his creativity reached extraordinary heights."

The documentary will feature never before seen photos, interviews and archival footage in its recounting of this time in Hendrix's life (thanks, THR).