A new digital showcase is focusing entirely on retro gaming this August

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Pixel Helix, marketing specialists focused on retro gaming experiences, are putting together a showcase dedicated to the world of retro games called Pixel Arcadia. The event will celebrate retro games, give us details on new IP inspired by classic titles, revivals of beloved franchises, and new ways to make retro hardware keep on giving us great experiences.

Pixel Arcadia takes place on Monday, the 24th of August, at 20:00 CEST/19:00 BST. It takes place on the same week as Gamescom, and will give us a look back at the days of gaming's yore before we look ahead to all the upcoming announcements from the modern gaming space.

"Pixel Arcadia is a dedicated space for retro games fans, one that celebrates this important part of the industry by honouring the trailblazers of gaming past and looking ahead to evolutions of iconic franchises. By partnering with incredible sponsors who share our vision, we are able to support the retro space with true editorial value, allowing developers to keep their resources for making incredible games and connecting them directly with their core audience. In Pixel Arcadia every project shown gets the time, respect and storytelling it deserves," Al Hibberd, CEO of Pixel Helix said in a statement via a press release.

The retro space is one that has seen an increasing amount of interest over the last few years, as game preservation becomes more and more important. Keeping the old-school gaming atmosphere alive now feels bigger than ever, especially considering component and hardware prices mean we'll probably be sticking with current machines longer than we may have anticipated.