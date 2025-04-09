A new Diablo IV expansion on the way

HQ

Blizzard has recently unveiled its future plans for Diablo IV, which take the form of an expansive roadmap extending through 2026. This also confirms that a brand new expansion is scheduled for release next year alongside other details such as leaderboards and a new ranking system, changes that Blizzard hopes will increase engagement and competition among the player base.

"Whet your appetite for continued demon slaying across Sanctuary with a look at our 2025 Roadmap. The Age of Hatred kicked off with the launch of Diablo IV and Lilith's resurrection and was protracted by Mephisto's resurgence in Vessel of Hatred. Throughout 2025, you will experience the spread of Mephisto's influence through new seasonal themes and questlines as we draw closer to the release of our second expansion in 2026."

What exactly awaits us in the second expansion remains to be seen, but presumably Blizzard will offer more details in connection with the next Blizzcon. As you know, Vessel of Hatred was launched last autumn and, after some adjustments, seems to have landed well with most people. In case you missed our review, you can read it here.

What do you hope the next expansion will contain?