English
Gamereactor
news
King of Seas

A new demo is now available for King of Seas on Switch and Xbox One

Pre-orders are now open too for the game on consoles.

Xbox One and Switch owners can now experience a taste of 3DClouds' upcoming swashbuckling adventure King of Seas as a new demo has just rolled out. Pre-orders for the game have now opened on these consoles too, with PS4 pre-orders set to come soon.

If you're unaware, King of Seas is an action RPG that takes place within a procedurally generated pirate world. The game features five different types of customisable ships, and its world is said to be impacted by the many decisions that you'll have to make.

You can check out first impressions of King of Seas here.

King of Seas

