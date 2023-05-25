A new demo for Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is now available

During the Warhammer Skulls event, developer Everguild announced that the card-battler, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, has now received a brand new demo, which is playable until June 1.

The demo will allow players to take control of one of six factions, including the Tyranid Leviathan Hive Fleet that has also just been announced during the showcase. In a press release, we're told that the Tyranids are "driven by an insatiable hunger and ready to devour everything in their path. These hordes of voracious aliens seek to absorb all living matter, allowing players to spawn new creatures and swarm their prey, the Tyranids are sure to keep opponents on their toes."

To add to this, it was noted that anyone who takes part in the Warpforge demo will earn priority access to the closed alpha that will start on June 8. Players who partake in this will earn a commemorative card back to use when Warpforge debuts in the future, although it is worth being aware that progress made in this alpha will not be carried forward to the game when it arrives.

As of now, all we know is that Warpforge is slated to debut on PC sometime in 2023.