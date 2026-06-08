A new demo for Virtue and a Sledgehammer is now available to play

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Amid a slew of different announcements at the PC Gaming Show, publisher Devolver Digital was on hand to share a ton of information and updates for its various upcoming titles, including developers Deconstucteam and Selkie Harbour's Virtue and a Sledgehammer.

In this case of this upcoming narrative adventure game, the news was quite straightforward as it looked to spotlight a new demo that is now available to experience on PC, which gives a new taste of the wider action.

As for what this project is about, the synopsis explains: "Returning to your hometown in rural Spain, you find everyone you ever knew digitized and replicated in machine form. This might drive some people to therapy, but you chose the brave option: a sledgehammer. You'll wield your hammer like an instrument of reckoning, swinging through the swathes of mechanical human facsimiles and the buildings they call home. But will this save your soul, or make the pain burn brighter?"

You can see the new Virtue and a Sledgehammer trailer below, with the game slated to debut on PC via Steam sometime later this year.