A new demo for Sam & Max Save the World Remastered has released on Nintendo Switch

A new demo has surfaced on the Nintendo Switch eShop for Sam & Max Save the World Remastered and it's said to be a "beefy" one. The demo contains the bulk of the game's first episode and any progress made will be carried over to the full game if you decide to purchase.

In addition to the demo, the game has also been discounted on Steam and Nintendo Switch. On Switch, the game has been discounted by 20% (the first time the game has been discounted) and on Steam the game is also 20% off but only until tomorrow.

Limited Run Games is also restocked with physical versions and pre-orders for these are open now. You place your pre-order for either the standard and collector's edition here.

If you'd like, you can also take a look at our review for the recent remaster here.