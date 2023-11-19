Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A new deleted scene from Saw X has been revealed

It shows John interrogating one of his victims before placing him in a trap.

Saw X might be the longest film in the franchise clocking in at 118 minutes, but it still seems that some footage had to be cut.

A new deleted scene has surfaced and it shows John interrogating one of his victims before delivering his classic line "I want to play a game." Without spoiling too much, it's easy to see why this particular scene was cut, as it adds very little to the events that later unfold. Still, it's interesting to see a part of the film that was left on the cutting room floor.

Saw X is now available digitally and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on 21st November.

