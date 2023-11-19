A new deleted scene from Saw X has been revealed

HQ

Saw X might be the longest film in the franchise clocking in at 118 minutes, but it still seems that some footage had to be cut.

A new deleted scene has surfaced and it shows John interrogating one of his victims before delivering his classic line "I want to play a game." Without spoiling too much, it's easy to see why this particular scene was cut, as it adds very little to the events that later unfold. Still, it's interesting to see a part of the film that was left on the cutting room floor.

Saw X is now available digitally and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on 21st November.