A new Darksiders game is coming

At the end of the recent THQ Nordic showcase, we got confirmation that a new Darksiders game is in the works. Not much is given away in the teaser you can see below, but it is confirmed that the horsemen will ride again.

Is Strife finally getting his own proper game? Are we getting a remake or remaster? We don't know and won't know for a little while, by the looks of things. The Darksiders franchise has been growing since 2010, and while it might not be the biggest action series out there, it does have its dedicated fans.

What do you want to see in a new Darksiders project?