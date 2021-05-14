You're watching Advertisements

Following an accidental leak recently on the Microsoft Store, EA has just announced that a new Courtyard Oasis Kit is coming to The Sims 4 on May 18. The Courtyard Oasis Kit is the fourth kit to join the game following their introduction to the game earlier this year.

The kit is Moroccan-inspired and it looks to purely contain Build/Buy items. The full list of contents within the DLC have not yet been revealed, but a press release that we received offers a few clues. It's said to contain "majestic archways," "elegant columns," and "beautifully latticed wooden windows."

You can take at a teaser image for the new kit below: