Gamereactor
news
The Sims 4

A new Courtyard Oasis Kit is coming to The Sims 4

The new Moroccan-inspired kit is launching on May 18.

Following an accidental leak recently on the Microsoft Store, EA has just announced that a new Courtyard Oasis Kit is coming to The Sims 4 on May 18. The Courtyard Oasis Kit is the fourth kit to join the game following their introduction to the game earlier this year.

The kit is Moroccan-inspired and it looks to purely contain Build/Buy items. The full list of contents within the DLC have not yet been revealed, but a press release that we received offers a few clues. It's said to contain "majestic archways," "elegant columns," and "beautifully latticed wooden windows."

You can take at a teaser image for the new kit below:

The Sims 4

