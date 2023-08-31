A new colour coming to Xbox controllers

HQ

Both the Xbox Series S and X have fairly minimalist designs in black and white, but when it comes to controllers, you have to give Microsoft credit for being good at experimenting with colours. There's already a plethora to choose from, and if that's not enough, you can build your very own controller through the service Xbox Design Lab.

One of the colors you can customize your controller with through the service is Astral Purple, but now it seems that you no longer have to have your own controller built if you want one in that particular colour. The Insider Billbil-kun reports that Microsoft plans to release a controller in the colour on September 19.

What do you think of this purple creation?