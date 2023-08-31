Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

A new colour coming to Xbox controllers

It's time for Astral Purpe, a color we suspect would have been the artist formerly known as Prince's choice for gaming nights....

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Both the Xbox Series S and X have fairly minimalist designs in black and white, but when it comes to controllers, you have to give Microsoft credit for being good at experimenting with colours. There's already a plethora to choose from, and if that's not enough, you can build your very own controller through the service Xbox Design Lab.

One of the colors you can customize your controller with through the service is Astral Purple, but now it seems that you no longer have to have your own controller built if you want one in that particular colour. The Insider Billbil-kun reports that Microsoft plans to release a controller in the colour on September 19.

What do you think of this purple creation?

A new colour coming to Xbox controllers


Loading next content