A new collection of plastic bags will cost you £100+

And here I thought 10p for a plastic bag was a bit egregious. Fashion company Telfar is combining the chic of a tote bag with the latest craze of New York City and its bodega shops to create a high-end plastic tote bag.

These bags come with all sorts of designs, from a smiley face to a "thank you for shopping label" but while they might look like the cheap plastic you'd get from your local corner store, they're certainly anything but cheap.

Prices start at $148 for these bags, and the Jumbo versions are $195, both prices are over £100 and yet people are paying that much for these bags. The regular smiley face bag has already sold out, and we won't be surprised when more go flying off Telfar's online store.

For what it's worth, the plastic in these bags doesn't look like it'll rip as soon as you put something somewhat heavy in them, but at the end of the day it's still a plastic bag, however nice it looks as a tote.

