A new character will be introduced at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The Sonic the Hedgehog series is overflowing with characters, both friends and foes, but Paramount Pictures and director Jeff Fowler have handled this cleverly in the movie universe, never overwhelming viewers. Instead, at the end of the two films released so far, they have revealed who we will get to meet next.

Accordingly, Miles "Tails" Prower appeared at the end of the first movie before appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That, in turn, ended up giving us a glimpse of Shadow the Hedgehog - who went on to become one of the main characters in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. So... will they follow that tradition when the third movie premieres on December 20?

The answer is actually yes, and to Entertainment Weekly, Fowler says:

"It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters."

So with that said, let's just start speculating who shows up at the end this time? If it's enemies, Metal Sonic or Rouge the Bat would be a good bet, but of course it could just as easily be friends of Sonic like Amy Rose or Big the Cat. However, judging by the reactions on social media, many fans are hoping for the more obscure (but beloved) and futuristic Silver the Hedgehog who appeared in 2006's rather lackluster platformer Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who do you believe in and hope for?