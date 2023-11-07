A new Burnout has been released for Switch, but it has nothing to do with Burnout

HQ

Many of us miss Criterion's once phenomenal arcade racing series Burnout, where especially the third game and Paradise were superb. The other day, a new Burnout was released for Switch, which made many racing-hungry car enthusiasts cheer, but this is not a Burnout title from the old game series, but a rather shameless rip-off with graphics that feel taken from the N64 era.

"Immerse yourself in a world of customizable cars that cater to your every racing desire. From sleek speedsters to rugged off-roaders, you can fine-tune your ride to match your unique style and tackle a multitude of thrilling challenges. Drift around corners with finesse, zoom through lap races, and survive ruthless elimination rounds. Each event presents its own set of pulse-pounding challenges, and only the best will emerge victorious."

Check it out here.