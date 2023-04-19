A new Baywatch series is in production

HQ

Do you remember Baywatch? The show that helped put both Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff on the international map for 243 episodes and two feature films between 1989 and 2001. Do you remember it? So do we, and we're not alone. Because according to Deadline, it looks like a remake of the iconic lifeguard series is under construction over at production company Fremantle. So far, no names have been attached to the project, suggesting that it is still in a very early stage, but the studio assures us that everything is proceeding as planned.

This means we have a new interpretation of one of the world's most watched series to look forward to in the not too distant future. We at the editorial office hope that it manages to capture the same feeling as the original did in the 90s, even though the times have changed and a whole lot of it probably wouldn't be possibly to air in these more sensitive times.