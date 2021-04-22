A new Battlefield game is coming to mobile in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

EA has just revealed that the Battlefield series will be following its peers and receiving a standalone mobile title in 2022. The game is being developed by Industrial Toys (who are known for the Midnight Star series on iOS) in conjunction with EA Dice, and it's said to be a "fully-fledged" Battlefield experience. We don't currently have a title or a release date, but more details are said to be coming soon.

Along with the reveal of the new mobile title, Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager at DICE, also provided a brief update on the 2021 mainline Battlefield game. Along with announcing that a reveal would be coming "soon," he also said within a press release: "We're in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield - and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."