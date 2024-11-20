A new Backyard Sports game is in the works

Few things charm gamers better than nostalgia. And so, it makes sense that we'd see the return of a franchise many grew up playing in the Backyard Sports series. If you're not in the know, these games were simple ways for kids to learn and get involved in sports.

The games were praised for their diverse cast, including kid versions of pro players in basketball, hockey, American football, and football (soccer). As Variety reports, the new game that's in the works is deep into production, and is a "fresh and exciting take on the classic Backyard games with compatibility and updated features for today's generation of gamers."

Original characters and old-school gameplay will be available, with some extra challenge mixed in for nostalgic fans. There is also meant to be a TV or film adaptation in the works, but publisher Playground Productions can't decide which it should be.

Do you remember playing Backyard Sports?