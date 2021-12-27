A new Backbone game is coming in 2022

HQ

Developer EggNut has revealed that it is releasing a new Backbone game in 2022. Set in the same universe as the original game that launched earlier this year, after being funded via Kickstarter back in 2018, we still haven't been told what this game will be, or exactly when it will be dropping in 2022, only that it will be "more gay".

Here's what EggNut had to say about the new Backbone title.

"NEW BACKBONE GAME

2022

we can't tell you whether it's a sequel or a prequel or a racing game just yet. but please know that it's more gay

oh, and also.... geezers WILL return".

There's a lot to take in and speculate from this information, but it does seem like we can absolutely count on more antics from the goose-people (the Geezers), and judging by the tweet, a return of the series post-noir pixel art style.

If you haven't already played Backbone, you can catch us taking a look at the game in a livestream replay below.