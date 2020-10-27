A new Assassin's Creed Netflix TV show has been announced

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks before Assassin's Creed Valhalla's launch on PC and consoles, Netflix surprisingly announced, through its official social media, that a live-action TV show dedicated to the legendary Assassin's Creed franchise is coming.

In addition to the brief video clip posted on Twitter, the only information we know about this new TV adaptation is that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik are among the executive producers. This is news that should excite fans of the popular series - as two people linked to the saga will be working closely on it. At the moment, we don't know if the series will be a TV adaptation of one or more games of the saga or it will follow a brand-new and original story, but we will probably have more details about this in the future.

We hope it doesn't follow the same sad fate reserved for the 2016 movie, but that, on the contrary, it has the same success as another great Netflix series, The Witcher!