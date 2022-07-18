A new Alien game is in development

HQ

During last month's Summer Game Fest, it was announced that a new Alien game was in development, called Aliens: Dark Descent. However, this is not the only game being worked on in the franchise.

In fact, another project has now been announced, and while details are scarce at this point, we do know that it's a single-player adventure created in Unreal Engine 5 and set for release on PC, consoles and VR. Story-wise, the action will take place between the movies Alien and Aliens and revolve around a character who has a personal vendetta against the Xenomorph species, and the genre has been described as a mix between action and horror.

Survios is the studio behind this project and we ca expect to learn more about the game during Comic Con in San Diego on July 21.

