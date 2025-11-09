New AI post of Trump... This time, by California's governor depicting him as Marie Antoinette

HQ

Gavin Newsom once again targeted Donald Trump, this time with an AI-generated image portraying him as Marie Antoinette, criticizing his weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago while the federal government shutdown continues and SNAP food benefits remain in flux.

Newsom posted the image on X, depicting Trump in royal attire with the caption: "GOOD NIGHT, PEASANTS!" His press office accuses Trump of "fighting tooth and nail to starve children" and emphasizes that the president "DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU."

Trump as Marie Antoinette

Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago Friday for a weekend stay and is scheduled to leave today, on Sunday. This marks his 13th visit to Mar-a-Lago during his second term and 15th overall to Florida since Inauguration Day.

The depiction of Trump as Marie Antoinette, of course, highlights the governor's criticism of what he sees as luxury and self-indulgence amid widespread hardship, referencing the French queen's symbolic obliviousness to her subjects' suffering.