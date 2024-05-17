A new Activision studio is working on "a state-of-the-art and next generation gaming experience"

HQ

In recent months, most Xbox news has been about lay-offs, cancelled games, defunct developers and low sales. But fortunately, Microsoft also has more fun things going on and Activision now announces that it has started a new studio called Elsewhere Entertainment that is already "hard at work creating a brand new narrative-based IP".

This developer will specifically not work on Call of Duty, but instead aims to "craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games". The studio is located in Poland and already has plenty of veterans on board, who have previously worked on games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny, The Division, Far Cry, The Last of Us, The Witcher and Uncharted.

Right now, they are looking for additional employees and specifically want "best-in-class talent from across the industry and around the world to help create a state-of-the-art and next generation gaming experience".

It may sound strange to start a new studio considering how many people have been fired from Activision Blizzard this year, but this has probably been going on since before Microsoft bought Activision (a new studio with employees and goals is not something you just throw together in a couple of months). Poland is an extremely hot market for game developers, and the fact that Activision wants to establish itself there is not at all surprising.