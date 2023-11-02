A new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game is launching next month

If you've been enjoying Sonic Superstars as of late and want to continue playing as the blue blur and his friends, then you'll be glad to know that next month an all-new 3D Sonic platformer will be making its debut.

Known as Sonic Dream Team, the game is an action-platformer that is launching exclusively on iOS systems as part of the Apple Arcade offering. The game will see players stopping Dr. Eggman from using The Reverie to turn dreams into reality, and will involve exploring dreamscape worlds and rescuing Sonic's friends at the same time.

We're told that the game will feature six playable characters (Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge), each of whom bring their own movement types and exploration opportunities, and that the game will offer boss battles, and a total of 12 new dream worlds.

Sonic Dream Team will launch on Apple Arcade (iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV) on December 5, 2023.