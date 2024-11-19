A Netflix documentary series about Vini Jr. is coming in 2025

HQ

Netflix has found a gold mine in sport documentaries, many of them focused on the day to day of professional players, like Beckham, The Last Dance (based on Michael Jordan) and Saudi Pro League: Kickoff (streaming this Thursday). Next year, it will be Vini Jr.'s turn.

Vinícius Júnior, the 24-year-old Brazilian player, Real Madrid forward and famously Ballon d'Or runner up (by only 41 points) will be the star of his own documentary series, coming to Netflix in 2025, the platform has announced.

This documentary has been in the works since last year, with Brazilian producer Conspiraçao following Vini's every movement on and off the pitch. Despite not being officially announced, it made headlines on February 2024 when the crew was not allowed to film Vini in Mestalla, Valencia's stadium.

In 2023, Vini suffered racist insults in Valencia. Since then, Vini has spoken loudly about racism, a topic that will likely be one of the main focal points of the documentary, but not the only one.

The documentary will also talk about Vini's humble beginnings, his first year at C.R. Flamengo in 2018 and his key role in Brazil's national team. His Ballon d'Or defeat will likely also be a part of the documentary.