A nerf is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone's pesky DMR

If you've played Call of Duty: Warzone over the past few weeks, you've probably been annihilated by the DMR 14 countless times. Well, we've got some good news for you as that nasty semi-auto rifle should finally be meeting its maker, as Raven Software has announced the plans to nerf the weapon soon - in Warzone exclusively.

Revealed over Twitter by Raven Software, the developer has said that they have heard the community, and have a patch coming soon designed to tackle the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. No date has been provided regarding when this patch will be going live, or what it will actually do to the weapons, but at this point, any change is surely better than the way they are.

In further news, Treyarch has also announced that playlist updates for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will now be moving to Thursdays (from Tuesdays). For this week, the new playlists will feature Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7, Gunfight Blueprints, Dirty Bomb Duos, as well as seeing Nuketown 24/7, Prop Hunt, Face Off, and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb sticking around for another week.