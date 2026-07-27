A Neagley novel will follow the spin-off series, with the book arriving in March 2027

When the fourth season of Reacher comes to a close on September 16, it will immediately be followed by the arrival of the spin-off show, Neagley, based on the character introduced in Season 3 and played by Maria Sten. When this show does arrive, we'll see Sten returning to the role (with Alan Ritchson's Reacher having a cameo role too) to dish out justice as a private investigator using her advanced training, which seems to offer just as much, and perhaps even more action and violence than the main Reacher series.

With this planned, a teaser trailer for the Neagley spin-off has been shared, which you can see below. But this wasn't all the news to come from the project from San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, as it was also confirmed Neagley is soon set to get her first novel, as Reacher creator Lee Child is teaming up with author Yasmin Angoe to deliver a story titled "Zero Margin" in March 2027.

Essentially, don't expect this spin-off to be the last time we see Sten's Neagley, as there is clearly a grander vision for the character.