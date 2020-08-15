A NBA 2K21 demo is coming to current gens platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Basketball fans are probably already happy that the NBA is back, but 2K Games has also got some good news for them. A demo of the next NBA 2K entry is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it should be available on August 24.

NBA 2K21's Standard Edition and Mamba Forever Edition are all set to be released on September 4 on the aforementioned platforms, and also Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch, before landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X by the end of the year.