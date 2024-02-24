A Naruto film is in the works at Lionsgate

HQ

Lionsgate has partnered up with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to create a live-action adaption of Naruto. The film will be based on the popular manga series, which to date has printed over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries and territories.

"It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation", said Cretton. "We are very excited to collaborate and bring 'Naruto' to the big screen".

Series creator, Masashi Kishimoto, said, "When I heard of Destin's attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for 'Naruto.' After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for 'Naruto".

"In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process", Kishimoto continued. "To put it simply, the live-action 'Naruto' is bound to be a film with spectacular action and profound drama. I can't help but be excited for it".

Thanks, Variety.