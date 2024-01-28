A multiplayer demo for United 1944 is out now

HQ

A new multiplayer demo has been released for United 1944, a WWII shooter that combines weapon crafting, base building, and team strategy.

The demo contains all currently released game modes and all available maps. Players here will be able to squad up and join the action with those who own the full game and those who are playing the demo. All progress made in the demo will be transferable to the main game if players purchase it at a later date.

United 1944 is now out in Early Access on Steam and has 25% off until 1st February.