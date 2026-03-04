A Mortal Kombat card game has been announced

HQ

After Netherrealm Studios prematurely pulled the plug on support for Mortal Kombat 1, many have assumed that the developer's next title would be Injustice 3 (although founder Ed Boon recently led his community to believe that it could be a new Killer Instinct). And that may well be the case, but it doesn't mean we won't be getting a new Mortal Kombat.

On the contrary, a new Mortal Kombat has now been announced - although it's a little different from what we're used to. The game is called Fight!: Mortal Kombat 1 and is an analogue card game for up to four players. The developers are now seeking funding via Kickstarter and the goal was reached by a wide margin on day one. They write:

"Fight!: Mortal Kombat 1 ratchets up the khaos with all your favorite Kombatants, Fatalities, and other memorable moves from the game. You can get the base game (two cover choices), three expansions, playmats, acrylic standees, and more. All of the art is original, created just for the game. Expect tons of Kickstarter Exclusive stretch goals!"

Sounds fun? Then head over to Kickstarter to read more and maybe buy the game. There is both a basic edition and more comprehensive packages to choose from, and whichever one you go for, you're likely to get more than you bargained for as the stretch goals are currently being filled at a rapid pace.