A month from launch, Outriders is a Steam Top Seller

The upcoming sci-fi co-op shooter by People Can Fly, Outriders recently released a demo of what people can expect to see when the game launches in a month. It seems like this demo resonated with the community on Steam, as the game is now a Top Seller, one whole month ahead of its launch date due to pre-order sales.

As it stands today, March 1, 2021, Outriders is in the fourth spot on the list behind Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic and EA Play. Considering Outriders doesn't launch until April 1, this is quite a feat and shows that people seem to be quite excited for the upcoming game.

The demo for Outriders remains live today, and does not have an end date currently planned. Considering you can play the demo and transfer any progress you make to the actual game when it releases, it's a great time to dive in and check out the People Can Fly title.

Thanks, PCGamesN.