A Monster Hunter World: Iceborne board game is coming

Steamforged Games, the team behind Monster Hunter World: The Board Game and the Resident Evil board games, has announced their newest project, Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game.

Building upon its predecessor, which raised over £3.4 million on Kickstarter, the game sees 1-4 players work together in strategic card combat to hunt down arctic-dwelling beasts.

The new turf wars mechanic may see hunts interrupted by other monsters, which will go after players just as much as their territorial rivals.

As usual in the Monster Hunter franchise, taking down monsters means crafting better gear, and taking down subsequently larger foes.

Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Steamforged Games, said:

"We're beyond excited to continue our journey through the Monster Hunter: World universe.

"There are many big fans of Monster Hunter on the team, and it's been a pleasure seeing how positively the first board game has been received as an authentic and faithful adaptation.

"Now, we're dedicated to bringing Iceborne to life on the tabletop in a way that does equal justice to the unique experience of hunting monsters through the frozen wastes. Get your Clutch Claws ready!"

Monster Hunter World Iceborne: The Board Game launches via Steamforged Games' Kickstarter page on May 18.