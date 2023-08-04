A Monopoly movie is in the works

A Monopoly movie adaptation is set to be in the works at Lionsgate. Currently, there is no release date, director, or star(s) attached to the project, but Hasbro claims to be looking forward to seeing what is produced.

This all comes because of Hasbro selling off its eOne TV and Film operations to Lionsgate for $500 million. This included "a talented team of employees, a content library of nearly 6,500 titles, active productions for non-Hasbro owned IP like 'The Rookie,' 'Yellowjackets' and 'Naked and Afraid' franchises, and the eOne unscripted business, which will include rights for certain Hasbro-based shows like 'Play-Doh Squished.'"

"This sale fully aligns with our strategy, and we are pleased to bring the process to a successful close," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. "Lionsgate's management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we're glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business. We look forward to partnering with them, especially on a movie adaptation of Monopoly."

Brands in the family division like Peppa Pig, Clue, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, and Monopoly are set to see significant development across TV and film now that the deal has gone through.