A Modo Mio SMEG

I love Smeg. I just do. I admit this inherent bias right from the start, because for many, many years I have been completely in love with the brand's design philosophy and general language. Of course, I have never owned a Smeg product myself - being a journalist doesn't pay that well - but I have been captivated by observing their refrigerators from afar, for example.

So when I got the opportunity to review a small Lavazza A Modo Mio coffee machine, which, like the other Lavazza coffee machines we've been playing with lately, uses their proprietary capsules, I was curious to find out what it could actually do.

Okay, so the Smeg version of Lavazza's A Modo Mio is primarily a visual upgrade to reflect the aforementioned Smeg aesthetic, and what a slam dunk it is. Admittedly, it is made of plastic, but it almost looks like ceramic, and although it may sound rather superficial to place so much value on the appearance of such a machine, it is, after all, something that will be on display all the time.

Unlike the Désea we tested recently, this one is specifically an espresso machine. This means that you insert the capsule and can decide or specify the dosage, but that's about it. You get an espresso, and this simplicity means that the machine is available for £250.

The capsule is inserted from the top by lifting a thin piece of metal, and just like a Nespresso machine, for example, there are only two buttons that determine the dosage. That's it, folks, then it brews the coffee. One minor complaint is that, for some reason, these Lavazza capsules leak a little more liquid than I expected, so the drip tray and the machine fill up with waste water quite quickly.

That said, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the coffee is pretty delicious. This is also true of the even cheaper Tiny Eco in the A Modo Mio series, which uses the same capsules and delivers the same heat and pressure, but if you love the design, you also get a surprisingly deep espresso, especially with the Oro capsule. We use Oro beans from Lavazza at home, which are commercial in nature, but make for a pretty delicious everyday coffee.

During the test period, we did not get a single error code or capsule that was not punctured correctly by the machine. However, this does not mean that the machine is infallible, but it is difficult after a month of use to predict how the machine will behave after several years, keep that in mind.

Thanks to its attractive design, reliable brewing and delicious capsules, it's very, very easy to recommend Smeg's version of the A Modo Mio machine, and I would probably rather pay for this one and sacrifice the ability to make cappuccino, latte, and cortado that the more expensive Désea can produce.