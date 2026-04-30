A modder has managed to get Halo: Combat Evolved to run on a Switch

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Unless Microsoft changes its mind, it looks like Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released on the PlayStation 5 later this year, becoming the first game in the series for Sony's consoles. As for the Switch and Switch 2, nothing has been announced yet, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy Master Chief's first adventure on Nintendo's platforms as well.

X user Generalkidd (via Windows Central) has managed to get a modified Switch to run Halo: Combat Evolved, the original Xbox version, without any cloud-based workarounds. The game is simply downloaded and runs locally, and a comment reveals that this is achieved via an ARM64 build of the Xbox emulator Xemu.

The feat has even caught the attention of Halo Studios community manager Brian Jarrard, who doesn't seem particularly upset but shares an animated GIF with the text: "I like you, but you're crazy."

We doubt that many people are eager to modify their Switch to play an Xbox game from 2001, so it's probably not all that useful, but it's still fun to see Bungie's first ring world up and running on a Nintendo console.