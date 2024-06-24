A mod for a Hardcore Mode in Stardew Valley wipes your game if you seek online help

HQ

Now that the debate about difficulty in video games is back on the front page, someone thought that gamers should be forced to fall back in love with an old title without relying on previous guides, just by genuine discovery in your game.

Following an article in Hard Mode on the subject with Stardew Valley's creator about what a hardcore mode in the friendly farm simulator would be like, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone suggested one where if you consult the wiki about the game, it would automatically delete your game. What started as a joke has now become a reality, thanks to software engineer Sylvie Nightshade and her new mod.

The system scans all open windows in your web browser and if it detects anything related to the game, it automatically deletes your game. It's perhaps too painful a way to lose your progress, but it will allow you to rediscover what Demetrius' favourite food is or what you should never give Pierre for his birthday.

Of course, this is an unofficial mod, so don't worry about your game making millions while selling barrel-aged starfruit wine and getting that elusive legendary fish that only appears at a certain time a few days a year.

Will you be trying out Stardew Valley Hardcore Mode on PC?

Thanks, Gamesradar.