A mobile version of Balatro is in development

If you've had a chance to pick up a copy of Balatro and to try your hand against the house in this poker roguelike, you've probably already thought about how good the game could be as a mobile title too.

Developer LocalThunk knows this and has affirmed that an iOS and Android version of Balatro is in the pipeline. This information was confirmed during a Reddit AMA, where they specifically stated:

"We are currently working on the mobile version yes. If we have any new announcement around this we'll post it on our Discord and Twitter."

During the AMA, LocalThunk also revealed that a run history/summary page is in the works so you can analyse your last few outings, plus the developer commented on the recent rating debacle that saw Balatro forced from storefronts before having its rating adjusted from 3+ to 18+.

LocalThunk commented: "I still believe that the rating is unwarranted, but there is some grey area for interpretation from PEGI and at this point it is what it is. I think the one thing I am most disappointed by is the fact that other games with actual gambling mechanics aren't rated the same way because of their appearance/theme".

