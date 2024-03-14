A mix of Max Payne and Hotline Miami goes FPS in cool gameplay footage

2019 was a pretty good year for games. We got a clear indication of that when both Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2 launched in January, so it's unfortunately quite understandable if you've never heard of The Hong Kong Massacre. A shame, as I enjoy the game despite it being very repetitive. It's a visual treat that fulfils the dream of playing through The Matrix' lobby sequence, and it seems like the Swedish developers are ready to take this to another level in their next game.

Vreski has shared more in-development gameplay from the untitled first-person shooter they've been working on for the last couple of years, and it's clear the studio builds upon the best parts of The Hong Kong Massacre while shifting perspective. We're talking destructible environments, dual-wielding weapons and jumping in slow motion all over the place while shooting bad guys.

The bad news is that the duo still isn't ready to give us the vaguest of release windows for the game, so it seems like they'll follow tradition by not saying anything until the launch is very close.