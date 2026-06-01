A Minecraft Movie sequel's gets official subtitle, now known as Squared

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While this summer is absolutely stacked with epic options for cinemagoers and movie-lovers, already production companies around the world are preparing for a busy summer of 2027 too.

Just recently, Lionsgate revealed that the John Rambo prequel flick would be arriving in June 2027, and this will be before the anticipated follow-up to A Minecraft Movie in July 2027. Speaking about that sequel, the official title for the movie was revealed recently during the latest Minecraft Live show.

Set to premiere on July 23, 2027, A Minecraft Movie Squared is the official name of the sequel flick, which will bring back Jack Black and Jason Momoa, amid other cast members, all while Kirsten Dunst joins the crew too as Steve's female opposite, Alex.

Are you excited for A Minecraft Movie Squared?