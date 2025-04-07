A Minecraft Movie has the biggest box office opening ever for a video game movie

HQ

A Minecraft Movie was expected to be a hit from its announcement and reveal. Despite bad reviews following the film's debut, fans have still flocked to see the video game adaptation that takes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more and shoves them into a blocky world.

As the latest box office figures have come out over the weekend, A Minecraft Movie has proven to be a record breaker, earning $157 in the US market, which makes it the biggest box office opening ever for a video game movie in that territory.

Globally, the film earned $301 million, on a budget of $150 million. We'll have to see how popular the film remains in the coming weeks, but as the most-popular video game of all-time, we're not surprised that the movie adapting Minecraft has drawn such a crowd.

As well, the film has brought in an audience watching it ironically, after becoming enamoured with the line deliveries by Jack Black in the movie. One theatre apparently saw the police called after viewers started screaming and throwing popcorn at the line "chicken jockey."