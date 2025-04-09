A Minecraft Movie director: "There's already talk about a sequel"

HQ

Love it or hate, A Minecraft Movie has already been a pretty big success for Warner Bros., with the film debuting to a mega opening weekend for the production giant. Needless to say, this level of success has meant that talks are starting to begin about what's next and whether it's a good call to produce a sequel.

Speaking about this to Deadline, director Jared Hess reveals that these talks have already begun, and that he is also quite excited to return to the video game universe.

When asked about A Minecraft Movie sequel, Hess stated: "Well, it would be so much fun. We had so much fun making this movie, and it's such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn't tap into that we wanted to. I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there's already talk about it happening, so I'm super excited. It'll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it."

The big question about a sequel would be whether it can impress critics more, as the recent film has been pretty much panned by critics around the world. Granted, this is despite crazy box office figures, and you know what they say, money talks...